Muscogee Nation Principal Chief will lead for four more years

It's official. Muscogee Nation Principal Chief David Hill will return for another four years in office.

Hill faced several challengers in a multi-day primary election that concluded last week, but ultimately walked away with more than 58% of the votes.

Second Chief Del Beaver will also get another four years in office with more than 67 percent of the vote.

Mvskoke Media's Angel Ellis says voter turnout was low this year out of 20,000 eligible voters, a little over 4,000 citizens ended up at the ballot box. That could be for several reasons, including voter apathy.

"A lot of people tend to have this attitude of, 'well, maybe I'm too busy at the primary and I won't I won't bother until we decide in the general.' Well, that kind of mentality often can lead to just other people making the decision for you, like this time," Ellis said.

The other reason-elections in the past have had a lot of controversy. After the 2019 primary, there were issues surrounding the security of the vote. The general election was monitored by the Carter Center-an NGO that frequently monitors high conflict elections.

"They have been so stressful in the past," Ellis said about Muscogee Nation's elections.

"This is the first election we've had that was not challenged since 2017. Since then, every single election has had to go into the courts," Ellis said.

The results became official last Friday, the last day anyone could file a challenge.

Two Muscogee Nation Council seats are still up for grabs and will head to the general election. Creek District A will have a runoff between Dode Barnett, Joseph Hicks and Leney McNac after none of those candidates got more than 50% of the vote in the primary.

Okmulgee District A will see a runoff between William Lowe, Robyn Whitecloud and James Jennings.

Elections for the seats will be held on November 4.

The last election for Principal Chief and Second Chief was held in 2019 and there were a lot of candidates running and some controversy.

A year earlier, the tribal nation rescinded its free press protections, which angered a lot of citizens and became one of the biggest talking points of the election.

In 2021, Mvksoke Media regained free press protections after voters chose to enshrine it in the nation's constitution-all of which was caught on film in the documentary Bad Press .

This year, Ellis said the issue that occupied citizens' minds was transparency, specifically what happened to the influx of ARPA money and the other is how the tribe is handling the McGirt decision.

"There's frustration from citizens who are seeing this justice system kind of slowly groaning and trying to take on that massive capacity that it's been dealt with after the McGirt decision," Ellis said.