© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oklahoma City voters to decide on funding for new Thunder arena

By Hannah France
Published September 27, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Advocates with buyyourownarena.com meet to discuss funding for new a Thunder arena following an Oklahoma City Council vote on Sept. 26, 2023.
Hannah France
Advocates with buyyourownarena.com meet to discuss funding for new a Thunder arena following an Oklahoma City Council vote on Sept. 26, 2023.

By a vote of 7 to 2, the Oklahoma City Council approved a letter of intent with the Oklahoma City Thunder to construct a new downtown arena using taxpayer funds. The issue now goes before voters in a special election on Dec. 12.

Mayor David Holt’s proposal for the new arena promises to keep the Thunder in Oklahoma City for another 25 years. The team’s current long-term agreement ended earlier this year, but they’ve agreed to stay if a new arena is built.

An OK Progress Now-funded campaign called buyyourownarena.com is asking the owners of the Thunder to pay for the new arena.

At a city hall press conference, the organization's communications director Nick Singer said the proposal is an unfair bargain for taxpayers.

“We need to demand a better deal. We need to ask the owners of the Thunder, who are fantastically wealthy, deep ties to Oklahoma, generational businesses here, to pay their fair share and buy their own arena,” Singer said.

The new arena would cost at least $900 million to build, with $70 million planned to come from MAPS 4 funds and $50 million from the owners of the team. The remaining funds would come from a 72-month one-cent sales tax.

Tags
Local News Oklahoma City ThunderOklahoma City
Hannah France
Hannah France is a reporter and producer for KGOU.
See stories by Hannah France
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content