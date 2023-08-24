© 2021 KOSU
The KOSU Daily

Headlines: School bomb threats, Oklahoma County jail & heat impacting athletes

Published August 24, 2023 at 6:13 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Local headlines for Thursday, August 24, 2023

Oklahoma elementary faces two days of bomb threats. (KOSU)

State Superintendent Ryan Walters comes under fire for repost amid bomb threat. (NewsOK)

Tulsa School Board agrees to separation agreement with superintendent. (Tulsa World)

Reactions vary over Superintendent Gist’s departure. (NewsOK)

State Board of Education takes up TPS accreditation this morning. (Tulsa World)

Department of Veterans' Affairs hires new executive director. (KOSU)

Oklahoma’s online campaign filling system faces risks without upgrades. (Tulsa World)

Property for possible Oklahoma County Jail offered for free. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma County Jail Trust adds criminal justice expert to panel. (NewsOK)

Supreme Court denies request to remove justice from turnpike case. (NewsOK)

OSU covers windows in polka dots to protect birds. (KOSU)

Excessive heat brings Air Quality Alerts. (Tulsa World)

Triple digit temperatures are taking a toll on plants. (KOSU)

Oklahoma high school athletes are dealing with the heat. (NewsOK)

