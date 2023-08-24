© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help answer phones in OKC between September 13 - 20!
Politics

Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs gets a new director

KOSU | By Hannah France
Published August 24, 2023 at 5:20 AM CDT
Greg Slavonic
US Navy
Greg Slavonic

Months after the last executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs was fired, a new one has been appointed.

Former U.S. Navy Under Secretary Greg Slavonic, who was appointed as interim executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs earlier this year, was unanimously approved by the Oklahoma Veterans Commission to take on the position permanently earlier this week.

Slavonic became interim executive director after the Oklahoma Veterans Commission voted to terminate his predecessor, Joel Kintsel.

Kintsel, along with Attorney General Gentner Drummond and members of the state Legislature claimed Governor Kevin Stitt broke the law when he appointed some of the members of the commission without consulting local veterans' groups first.

As a result, Kintsel declined to attend multiple commission meetings, and the chair of the commission claims he was later fired for insubordination.

Slavonic had a lengthy Naval career and served in the Trump administration in various roles from 2018 through 2021.

* indicates required

Tags
Politics veteransVeterans AffairsU.S. military
Hannah France
Hannah France is a reporter and producer for KGOU.
See stories by Hannah France
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content