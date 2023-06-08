Headlines: Catholic charter school costs, special session ending & Sooner softball win

Catholic charter school could cost taxpayers $26M in first five years. (NewsOK)

Lawmakers plan to finish up business on Monday. (Tulsa World)

Governor Stitt signs 14 bills on Wednesday. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma is stepping up to save lives from fentanyl overdoses. (NewsOK)

Pardon & Parole Board denies clemency for death row inmate Jemaine Cannon. (Tulsa World)

Autopsies show two Henryetta mass murder victims show signs of sexual assault. (NewsOK)

Tulsa delays action on settlement with anti-Trump protest lawsuit. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma wildlife officials discover first case of wasting disease in deer. (KOSU)

Growing movements to give rights to nature look to the Mississippi River. (KOSU)

34 seniors in NE OK named National Merit winners. (Tulsa World)

Canadian wildfires are impacting air quality in Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

DeadCenter Film Festival begins today. (KOSU)

Oklahoma City hopes to be a part of the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. (NewsOK)

Sooners move one win away from a third-straight national championship in softball. (NewsOK)