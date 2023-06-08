Oklahoma City's deadCenter Film Festival starts today

deadCenter is the largest film festival in the state and will highlight features about Oklahoma and other stories. Some films included in the festival’s slate debuted at larger festivals, including Sundance and SXSW.

The festival will show a variety of different kinds of film, including documentaries, narratives, animation, music video, series and shorts. Several films will be debuting at the festival, either as a world premiere or for the first time in the state.

One of those premieres include OKC Thunder Films’ latest project titled STEPS, according to a press release. The film follows Derek Loccident, a former Westmoore High School and University of Central Oklahoma football player, and his journey to the Paris Paralympic Games in 2024 following a train accident that claimed his left foot.

This year, the festival will also launch a program that aims to explore what could be coming next in the film industry, according to a press release. Titled Film Future, this program will investigate virtual reality experiences and show live demonstrations of new technology.

Film Future is free and open to the public, taking place in Bricktown on Friday and Saturday, June 9 and Sunday, June 10 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More information on passes, individual tickets and the festival schedule can be found on deadCenter’s website.

Below, see trailers of some other films featured at deadCenter: