Headlines: OTA bill vetoed, Todd Lamb opposition & “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Stitt vetoes a bill rearranging membership of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority. (Tulsa World)

Legislative leaders are getting close to finalizing a budget. (Tulsa World)

New bill gives state employees paid maternity leave. (NewsOK)

State lawmakers are assigning the last of Oklahoma’s COVID relief funding. (KOSU)

New law gives drivers’ licenses to farm kids as young as 14. (KOSU)

A solar panel manufacturer is planning a $1B factory at the Port of Inola. (Tulsa World)

UCO’s biggest donor, Paycom's CEO, objects to hiring of Todd Lamb. (NewsOK)

McCurtain County sheriff arrests Haworth police officer for racist comments. (NewsOK)

Historic Black theater in OKC gets $1M grant for restoration. (NewsOK)

Tulsa International Airport unveils its pass program. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma mourns loss of artist known as “Picasso of Native American Art”. (NewsOK)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” takes center stage at Cannes Film Festival. (KOSU)