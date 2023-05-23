© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Oklahoma legislative committee picks projects for the last of the state's ARPA pandemic relief funds

KOSU | By Graycen Wheeler
Published May 23, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Kateleigh Mills
/
KOSU

Two years and nearly $2 billion later, the Oklahoma Legislature is set to assign the last of its money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

President Joe Biden signed ARPA into law in early 2021, earmarking money for state, tribal and local governments to help their communities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oklahoma’s state government received nearly $2 billion. To divvy it up, the legislature’s Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding had to select from project applications totaling $18 billion in requested funds. The committee’s listed priorities for the money included broadband, water and sewer infrastructure, and workforce development.

The committee recommended projects to receive the last of the state’s ARPA funding on Friday. But Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, told fellow committee members that their job isn’t quite done yet.

“Of course, getting the money out the door was the first piece,” Hilbert said. “But the second and probably even more important piece is oversight, making sure that these dollars are going where they're supposed to be going.”

The full legislature still needs to approve these most recent funding recommendations, and recipient projects will need to spend the money by the end of 2026.

* indicates required

Tags
Local News Oklahoma's 2023 legislative sessionAmerican Rescue Plan
Graycen Wheeler
Graycen Wheeler is a reporter covering water issues at KOSU as a corps member with Report for America.
See stories by Graycen Wheeler
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Support KOSU
Related Content