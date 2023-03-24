Headlines: Controversial education rules, Oklahoma County Jail & Reba McEntire comic book

State School Board approves controversial new rules. (Tulsa World)

Grand jury says authority over the Oklahoma County Jail should return to sheriff. (NewsOK)

New bill says state doesn’t consider trans women and girls as female. (Tulsa World)

A proposed ban on gender-affirming care for minors could also impact Oklahomans. (KOSU)

Lawmakers are weighing response to court’s abortion ruling. (NewsOK)

Senate gets tax plan from the House of Representatives. (NewsOK)

State Senate passes bill on seatbelts for backseat passengers under 16. (KOSU)

Broken Arrow representative gets arrested for public drunkenness. (Tulsa World)

Appellate court hears argument in Tulsa jurisdiction case. (Tulsa World)

Court upholds convictions of two men after initially overturning decisions. (Tulsa World)

Veterans’ panel seeks $21M to finish Sallisaw center. (NewsOK)

Tulsa settles $1M firefighter settlement. (Tulsa World)

Jenks breaks ground on retail shops with guns and shooting range. (Tulsa World)

New comic book tells the biography of Reba McEntire. (Tulsa World)