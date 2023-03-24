© 2021 KOSU
Seatbelt bill for Oklahoma backseat passengers under 16 advances

KOSU | By Kateleigh Mills
Published March 24, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT
maxim-hopman-2GqwfocQI6Q-unsplash.jpg
Maxim Hopman
/
Unsplash

A bill to require backseat passengers under 16 to wear a seat belt passed in the Senate earlier this week.

Senate Bill 681 would require passengers 16 and younger to wear a “properly fastened seat belt,” in the backseat of a car.

Currently, Oklahoma state law requires children 8 or younger to do so.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that in 2020, nearly 60% of backseat passengers who were killed in a crash were unbuckled.

This isn’t the first time a bill has been making the rounds to change Oklahoma’s seatbelt laws. The two authors of the bill — Sen. Roland Pederson and Rep. Ross Ford — worked together on a similar measure in 2020 which would have required those 17 and younger to wear a seat belt. But, ultimately, it failed.

“Oklahoma is the only state that does not require children over the age of 8 to wear seat belts in the backseat,” Pederson said in a written statement. "It is time for us to make this change and put protections in place for children in our state."

The bill now moves onto the House for consideration.

Kateleigh Mills
Kateleigh Mills is the Special Projects reporter for KOSU.
