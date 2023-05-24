New restaurants opening up at Oklahoma State Parks in time for Memorial Day weekend

A new chain of restaurants is opening in five Oklahoma State Parks ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Oklahoma City-based company La Ratatouille was chosen as the restaurant operator for state parks by the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department earlier this year. The company currently operates a catering business, multiple restaurants and several food trucks.

La Ratatouille has already started opening locations of The Lookout Kitchen in several state parks. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a menu featuring American style foods and desserts.

Locations in Lake Murray, Robbers Cave, Sequoyah and Roman Nose State Parks are already open for customers. A fifth location will launch in Beavers Bend on Thursday, May 25.

A sixth eatery can be expected in Quartz Mountain in June, following the Oklahoma Arts Institute’s annual summer camp.

The Lookout Kitchen replaces Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen, which closed last year. Those restaurants were operated by Swadley’s Bar-B-Q, which was accused of fraudulent activity.

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater called for a forensic audit of the Swadley’s contract, and a lawsuit against the operator from the state. Claims of fraud are currently being investigated by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.