As accreditation threats from Oklahoma State Board of Education loom, Tulsa students rally for district

Those who would be affected the most by an accreditation loss or lowering at Tulsa Public Schools spoke out about these looming threats on Saturday.

Over the past month, State Superintendent Ryan Walters has accused TPS of financial mismanagement and poor student performance amid discussions about lowering or taking away the district's accreditation. These moves would either put the district on probation, or divide it up between the surrounding school districts.

TPS officials have stated Walters is misrepresenting information in his accusations.

On Saturday evening, district students, parents and board members gathered at Tulsa University's Helmerich Hall to support the district. About 20 students from Tulsa School for Arts and Sciences and Booker T. Washington High School spoke.

"We are the future," said Genevieve Byrne, who attends TSAS. "Listen to us."

In his rhetoric about education in general, Walters has gone after diversity, equity and inclusion programs. TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist claims the district has not spent any money on such programs, but said it esteems these values, as the district is majority students of color and economically disadvantaged.

Booker T. Washington High School student Isha Arial invoked the history of her school, which was used to desegregate the district.

"Unaccrediting this school, along with all other schools in TPS, diminishes all opportunities that we have made to create fair opportunities for all students in Tulsa," she said.

Walters has also accused TPS of taking money from China and indoctrinating students through a Chinese language program. District board president Stacey Woolley says all money comes from the International Leadership of Texas.

Booker T. junior Sadie Fu took issue with Walters' characterization of the program.

"Every lesson and assignment we’re given is from an American-published textbook. Ms. Tao is one of the most invested and hardworking teachers at Booker T., who goes the extra mile to make sure her students are able to grasp a very difficult subject," she said.

Fu, whose grandfather fought for China against the Japanese in World War II, said communism — a political system she says tortured her grandparents after the war — is not in the language program.

When asked if he believes Walters could use the rally to further typecast TPS, organizer and Booker T. Grad Lance Brightmire said it’s a possibility.

"But I think it speaks a lot more to the success of TPS generating students who are able to think critically, who are able to look around and see what’s happening, and then be able to even take that next step to be able to advocate for themselves," Brightmire said.

Organizers invited four state school board members to the rally. None showed, although board member Katie Quebedeaux told organizers she couldn’t make it.

The state school board votes on TPS’ accreditation at its meeting Thursday.