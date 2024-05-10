© 2024 KOSU
Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Public budget talks, Title IX lawsuits, age of consent and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published May 10, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Pollical Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about Gov. Kevin Stitt and legislative leaders coming together to hold budget negotiations in public, State Superintendent Ryan Walters and AG Gentner Drummond filing separate legal challenges to the new rules from the Biden Administration over Title IX rules and state leaders raising concerns about a drop in Oklahoma high school rankings in a national publication.

The trio also discusses the death of a bill to lower the age of consent in Oklahoma and Former Lt. Gov. Jari Askins retiring from the court system, but then immediately taking a temporary position as interim President at Cameron University.

