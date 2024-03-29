© 2024 KOSU
Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Minimum wage initiative petition, Congressman Tom Cole, Superintendent Ryan Walters and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published March 29, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Right Attorney Ryan Kiesel about a delay in the signature gathering for an initiative petition to raise Oklahoma's minimum wage as opponents call for a rehearing by the State Supreme Court, Congressman Tom Cole vying to be the next chairman of the U.S. House Appropriations and Budget Committee and another State Department of Education employee resigning.

The trio also discusses State Superintendent Ryan Walters' plummeting poll numbers among possible Republican voters and the principal chief of the Cherokee Nation urging Gov. Stitt to approve a car tag compact with the tribe.

Tags
This Week in Oklahoma Politics minimum wageTom ColeRyan WaltersOklahoma Department of Educationtribal compactsCherokee NationIndigenous peoples
