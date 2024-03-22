© 2024 KOSU
Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Superintendent Ryan Walters, Catholic charter school, Oklahoma County jail and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published March 22, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about a report showing State Superintendent Ryan Walters used taxpayer dollars to pay a public relations firm to promote him on the national stage, a Catholic charter school is moving forward with applications to open this fall despite facing legal challenges and with the 2024 legislative session less than two months old, infighting appears to be boiling over at the State Capitol.

The trio also discusses an early budget proposal released and approved by the State Senate, and Del City is hiring a legal firm to try to stop the building of a new Oklahoma County jail.

Tags
This Week in Oklahoma Politics Ryan Walterscharter schoolsOklahoma's 2024 legislative sessionOklahoma County Jail
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
