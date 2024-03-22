Superintendent Ryan Walters, Catholic charter school, Oklahoma County jail and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about a report showing State Superintendent Ryan Walters used taxpayer dollars to pay a public relations firm to promote him on the national stage, a Catholic charter school is moving forward with applications to open this fall despite facing legal challenges and with the 2024 legislative session less than two months old, infighting appears to be boiling over at the State Capitol.

The trio also discusses an early budget proposal released and approved by the State Senate, and Del City is hiring a legal firm to try to stop the building of a new Oklahoma County jail.