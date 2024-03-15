Gov. Kevin Stitt's cabinet, Superintendent Ryan Walters, Senator Lankford censure and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about Gov. Kevin Stitt's veto of a bill designed to save members of his cabinet, Freedom of Information Oklahoma giving awards out to Attorney General Gentner Drummond and State Superintendent Ryan Walters and two top officials announcing their resignation at the State Department of Education.

The trio also discusses the Oklahoma County Republican Party's censure of Senator James Lankford for crafting a bipartisan border bill and a look at legislation still alive at the State Capitol.