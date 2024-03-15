© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Gov. Kevin Stitt's cabinet, Superintendent Ryan Walters, Senator Lankford censure and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published March 15, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about Gov. Kevin Stitt's veto of a bill designed to save members of his cabinet, Freedom of Information Oklahoma giving awards out to Attorney General Gentner Drummond and State Superintendent Ryan Walters and two top officials announcing their resignation at the State Department of Education.

The trio also discusses the Oklahoma County Republican Party's censure of Senator James Lankford for crafting a bipartisan border bill and a look at legislation still alive at the State Capitol.

* indicates required

Tags
This Week in Oklahoma Politics Kevin StittRyan WaltersGentner DrummondtransparencyJames LankfordOklahoma Department of EducationOklahoma's 2024 legislative session
Stay Connected
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
See stories by Michael Cross
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
See stories by Neva Hill
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
See stories by Ryan Kiesel
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content