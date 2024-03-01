© 2024 KOSU
Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Transportation Secretary resignation, Senator's LGBTQ comments, grocery tax cut and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published March 1, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the resignation of Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz after an AG's opinion saying he couldn't also be director of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and Department of Transportation and a State Senator doubling down on calling members of the LGBTQ community "filth" after the death of Owasso High School binary student Nex Benedict.

The trio also discusses the signing of the grocery sales tax cut and Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum calling City Councilman Grant Miller unfit for office.

Tags
This Week in Oklahoma Politics Tim GatzGentner DrummondOklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA)Oklahoma Department of Transportationtaxesgrocery storesOklahoma's 2024 legislative sessionG.T. BynumTulsa
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
