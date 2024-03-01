Transportation Secretary resignation, Senator's LGBTQ comments, grocery tax cut and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the resignation of Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz after an AG's opinion saying he couldn't also be director of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and Department of Transportation and a State Senator doubling down on calling members of the LGBTQ community "filth" after the death of Owasso High School binary student Nex Benedict.

The trio also discusses the signing of the grocery sales tax cut and Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum calling City Councilman Grant Miller unfit for office.