Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Final budget number, Edmond library books, Oklahoma County Jail and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published February 23, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about new estimates from the State Board of Equalization for lawmakers to craft a state budget for the 2025 fiscal year, Edmond Schools challenging an order from the State Board of Education to remove books from its library and the State Supreme Court setting a date to hear a challenge to a Catholic charter school.

The trio also discusses a decision by Oklahoma County Commissioners to locate a new jail in southeast OKC and the last founding member of the Oklahoma County Jail Trust announcing her retirement.

Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
