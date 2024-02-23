Final budget number, Edmond library books, Oklahoma County Jail and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about new estimates from the State Board of Equalization for lawmakers to craft a state budget for the 2025 fiscal year, Edmond Schools challenging an order from the State Board of Education to remove books from its library and the State Supreme Court setting a date to hear a challenge to a Catholic charter school.

The trio also discusses a decision by Oklahoma County Commissioners to locate a new jail in southeast OKC and the last founding member of the Oklahoma County Jail Trust announcing her retirement.