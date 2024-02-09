© 2024 KOSU
Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

State of the State, bills at the Capitol, Senator James Lankford and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published February 9, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the Governor setting forth a wish list to lawmakers in the State of the State Address to kick off the 2024 legislative session, the governor's call for a flat budget at state agencies while pushing for a cut to income taxes and a look at some of the bills already making their way through the legislature.

The trio also discusses push back against Senator James Lankford and his bipartisan immigration bill and Swadley's Bar-B-Q calling for a judge to rule in its favor saying the state owes the company more than $2M for running state park restaurants.

Tags
This Week in Oklahoma Politics Oklahoma's 2024 legislative session
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
