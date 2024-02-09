State of the State, bills at the Capitol, Senator James Lankford and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the Governor setting forth a wish list to lawmakers in the State of the State Address to kick off the 2024 legislative session, the governor's call for a flat budget at state agencies while pushing for a cut to income taxes and a look at some of the bills already making their way through the legislature.

The trio also discusses push back against Senator James Lankford and his bipartisan immigration bill and Swadley's Bar-B-Q calling for a judge to rule in its favor saying the state owes the company more than $2M for running state park restaurants.