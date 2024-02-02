Special Session, Superintendent Ryan Walters, ClassWallet lawsuit and more

This Week in Oklahoma Poltics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about a special session which saw a tax cut in the House, but nothing in the Senate, State Superintendent Ryan Walters coming under fire for attacking the media for reporting issues with his new teacher bonus program and Gov. Kevin Stitt once again filing a lawsuit against Florida-based ClassWallet over mismanagement of COVID-19 education fund.

The trio also discusses Attorney General Gentner Drummond asking for an injunction to get federal family planning dollars which were canceled after the state's abortion ban and a portion of the State Republican Party votes to cease all support for Senator James Lankford for working on a bipartisan immigration bill.