© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

No tax cuts, Libs of TikTok founder, new Education Secretary and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published January 26, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat announcing his chamber will not be passing any tax cuts during the governor's special session, State Superintendent Ryan Kiesel tapping a far-right influencer from California to an Oklahoma library committee shortly after reports were released of thousands of dollars in travel expenses and Gov. Kevin Stitt picking a supporter of a controversial Catholic charter school as his new Secretary of Education.

The trio also discusses removal of the judge overseeing the challenge to the Catholic charter school, a new compact between the governor and the Chickasaw Nation, and we remember long-time Oklahoma County Public Defender Bob Ravitz who died recently at the age of 71.

* indicates required

Tags
This Week in Oklahoma Politics taxesGreg TreatKevin StittRyan WaltersOklahoma Department of Educationvirtual schoolsCatholicism
Stay Connected
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
See stories by Michael Cross
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
See stories by Neva Hill
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
See stories by Ryan Kiesel
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content