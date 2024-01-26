No tax cuts, Libs of TikTok founder, new Education Secretary and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat announcing his chamber will not be passing any tax cuts during the governor's special session, State Superintendent Ryan Kiesel tapping a far-right influencer from California to an Oklahoma library committee shortly after reports were released of thousands of dollars in travel expenses and Gov. Kevin Stitt picking a supporter of a controversial Catholic charter school as his new Secretary of Education.

The trio also discusses removal of the judge overseeing the challenge to the Catholic charter school, a new compact between the governor and the Chickasaw Nation, and we remember long-time Oklahoma County Public Defender Bob Ravitz who died recently at the age of 71.