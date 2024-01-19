Stitt's special session, Oklahoma County Jail, tribal income taxes and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the governor's call for a special session to enact tax cuts, Republican lawmakers pushing changes to a law blacklisting banks who don't invest in the oil and gas industry and Oklahoma County Commissioners still searching for a location to put the new jail.

The trio also discusses a hearing before the state Supreme Court regarding tax-exempt status for tribal citizens and the appointment of Shelley Zumwalt to Secretary of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage.