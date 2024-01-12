© 2024 KOSU
Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Ryan Walters on education organizations, tribal license tags citations, Transportation Secretary pay raise and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published January 12, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about an announcement from State Superintendent Ryan Walters about his intension to cut ties with organizations which provide resources and training to schools, Oklahoma's Five Civilized Tribes uniting in a boycott against Governor's Stitt's task force on McGirt and an end to tribal license tag citations issued by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The trio also discusses the Oklahoma Turnpike Authorities plan to challenge a state law removing some of the governor's power over the board overseeing the agency and the Secretary of Transportation getting recommended for a $60,000 pay increase.

Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
