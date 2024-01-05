© 2024 KOSU
Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Stitt's new top aide, summer food program, Ryan Walters subpoena and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published January 5, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about Gov. Kevin Stitt hiring as his new top aide an oil executive who was the deciding vote on a controversial Catholic charter school, Stitt rejecting a new federal summer food program for low-income children and the State Department of Education saying 578 new teachers were hired under a new signing bonus.

The trio also discusses an upcoming budget hearing and subpoena of documents for State Superintendent Ryan Walters, a Department of Transportation task force recommending a voluntary per mile tax in lieu of waning fuel taxes and Oklahoma receiving its first electric vehicles from manufacturer Canoo.

This Week in Oklahoma Politics Kevin Stittfood insecurityRyan Walterselectric vehiclestaxes
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
