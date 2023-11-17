© 2021 KOSU
Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Tribal tags, abortion laws, Catholic charter school and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published November 17, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the Oklahoma Highway Patrol abandoning decades of precedent and ticketing drivers with tribal tags who live outside the nation's boundaries, the State Supreme Court temporarily suspending three measures related to abortion in Oklahoma and justices denying State Superintendent Ryan Walters request to join in opposition to a lawsuit against a proposed Catholic charter school.

The trio also discusses Walters announcing an agreement for Chinese language classes in Oklahoma schools and the Corporation Commission turning over thousands of documents to Attorney General Gentner Drummond related to Winter Storm Uri in 2023.

This Week in Oklahoma Politics Oklahoma Highway Patroltribal sovereigntyIndigenous peoplesOklahoma Supreme Courtabortioncharter schoolsvirtual schoolsRyan WaltersOklahoma Corporation Commission
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
