Sports betting, Education Secretary's resignation, new Oklahoma laws and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about Gov. Kevin Stitt's plan to have sports betting in the State of Oklahoma, Stitt's former Secretary of Education who says she left after concerns over financial issues with the Department of Education, and Superintendent Ryan Walters pushing for a national media manager.

The trio also discusses some of the more than 200 laws taking effect on Nov. 1 and a national organization ranks Oklahoma with the second-most conservative legislature in the nation.