Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Sports betting, Education Secretary's resignation, new Oklahoma laws and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published November 10, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about Gov. Kevin Stitt's plan to have sports betting in the State of Oklahoma, Stitt's former Secretary of Education who says she left after concerns over financial issues with the Department of Education, and Superintendent Ryan Walters pushing for a national media manager.

The trio also discusses some of the more than 200 laws taking effect on Nov. 1 and a national organization ranks Oklahoma with the second-most conservative legislature in the nation.

Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
