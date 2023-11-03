© 2021 KOSU
Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Stitt travels to Israel, Walters endorses Trump, Oklahoma County Jail problems and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published November 3, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about Gov. Kevin Stitt and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott traveling to Israel, State Superintendent Ryan Walters' endorsement of former President Trump and the resignation of a State Department of Education employee getting the attention of a legislative leader.

The trio also discusses the State Board of Education denying a court order gender designation from two schools and a roadblock in Oklahoma County's purchase of land for a new jail.

Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
Related Content