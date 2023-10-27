Catholic charter school, PragerU investigation, textbook companies and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Right Attorney Ryan Kiesel about Attorney General Gentner Drummond suing the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board over a Catholic charter school, Gov. Kevin Stitt's replacements for the State Board of Education and an investigation of the Oklahoma's partnership with conservative media nonprofit PragerU.

The trio also discusses an exodus of textbook companies amid an increasingly politicized fight over what's taught in Oklahoma schools, and President Biden nominates former Cherokee Nation Attorney General Sara Hill to a federal judge seat in Oklahoma.