Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Catholic charter school, PragerU investigation, textbook companies and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published October 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Right Attorney Ryan Kiesel about Attorney General Gentner Drummond suing the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board over a Catholic charter school, Gov. Kevin Stitt's replacements for the State Board of Education and an investigation of the Oklahoma's partnership with conservative media nonprofit PragerU.

The trio also discusses an exodus of textbook companies amid an increasingly politicized fight over what's taught in Oklahoma schools, and President Biden nominates former Cherokee Nation Attorney General Sara Hill to a federal judge seat in Oklahoma.

This Week in Oklahoma Politics State Virtual Charter School Boardvirtual schoolscharter schoolsCatholicismGentner DrummondK-12 schoolsOklahoma State Board of EducationCherokee NationIndigenous peoples
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
