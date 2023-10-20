Catholic charter school, teacher bonuses, tribal compacts and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the Chairman of the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board refusing to sign a contract to create a Catholic charter school, an announcement by State Superintendent Ryan Walters that he has paid $7.5M in signing bonuses to teachers and another resignation from the State Board of Education.

The trio also discusses House Speaker Charles McCall replacing two members of the pension board after they voted on an exemption against a state law banning agencies from doing businesses with companies that are perceived to be hostile to oil and gas companies and the state Supreme Court choosing to not hear a challenge to tribal compacts created by the legislature without the governor's blessing.