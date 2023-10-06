Special session, House Speaker search, Ryan Walters testimony and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the short special session called by Gov. Kevin Stitt to cut taxes, the search for a new U.S. House Speaker could include Tulsa Congressman Kevin Hern and State Superintendent Ryan Walters releases an education budget cutting $47 million from schools.

The trio also discusses Superintendent Ryan Walters defending his testimony before Congress attacking Tulsa Schools for a Chinese language program the district had ended a month earlier, and Oklahoma County picks a site for its new jail.