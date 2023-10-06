© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Special session, House Speaker search, Ryan Walters testimony and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published October 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the short special session called by Gov. Kevin Stitt to cut taxes, the search for a new U.S. House Speaker could include Tulsa Congressman Kevin Hern and State Superintendent Ryan Walters releases an education budget cutting $47 million from schools.

The trio also discusses Superintendent Ryan Walters defending his testimony before Congress attacking Tulsa Schools for a Chinese language program the district had ended a month earlier, and Oklahoma County picks a site for its new jail.

* indicates required

Tags
This Week in Oklahoma Politics taxesKevin StittGreg TreatKevin HernRyan WaltersOklahoma County Jail
Stay Connected
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
See stories by Michael Cross
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
See stories by Neva Hill
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
See stories by Ryan Kiesel
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content