Special session looming, Amazon lawsuit, artificial intelligence and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about lawmakers returning to the capital next week for a special session on tax reform, a new poll showing strong support for tribal governments in the state, and Oklahoma joining other states and the federal government in an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon.

The trio also discusses an investigation of Western Heights Public Schools by State Superintendent Ryan Walters after the board hired a principal who has also performed in drag, and Gov. Kevin Stitt is creating a task force to study artificial intelligence and its impact on Oklahoma.