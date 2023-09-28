© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Special session looming, Amazon lawsuit, artificial intelligence and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published September 28, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about lawmakers returning to the capital next week for a special session on tax reform, a new poll showing strong support for tribal governments in the state, and Oklahoma joining other states and the federal government in an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon.

The trio also discusses an investigation of Western Heights Public Schools by State Superintendent Ryan Walters after the board hired a principal who has also performed in drag, and Gov. Kevin Stitt is creating a task force to study artificial intelligence and its impact on Oklahoma.

* indicates required

Tags
This Week in Oklahoma Politics Kevin StitttaxesIndigenous peoplesAmazonRyan WaltersWestern Heights Public Schoolsartificial intelligence (AI)
Stay Connected
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
See stories by Michael Cross
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
See stories by Neva Hill
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
See stories by Ryan Kiesel
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content