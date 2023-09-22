State Superintendent Ryan Walters, Tulsa Public Schools, ranked-choice voting and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about State Superintendent Ryan Walters testifying before Congress on the Chinese Government's involvement in U.S. education, State House Speaker Charles McCall saying there were no plans to open an impeachment investigation into Walters and Tulsa Public Schools getting a new leader and a new attorney.

The trio also discusses the special election in Edmond's House District 39 and an interim study on ranked-choice voting.