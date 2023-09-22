© 2021 KOSU
Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

State Superintendent Ryan Walters, Tulsa Public Schools, ranked-choice voting and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva Hill, Ryan Kiesel
Published September 22, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about State Superintendent Ryan Walters testifying before Congress on the Chinese Government's involvement in U.S. education, State House Speaker Charles McCall saying there were no plans to open an impeachment investigation into Walters and Tulsa Public Schools getting a new leader and a new attorney.

The trio also discusses the special election in Edmond's House District 39 and an interim study on ranked-choice voting.

This Week in Oklahoma Politics Ryan WaltersChinaCharles McCallTulsa Public SchoolsEdmondvoting
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
