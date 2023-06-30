Veto override fails, COVID funding audit, controversial education rules and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the State Senate failing by one vote to override Gov. Kevin Stitt's veto of a tribal tobacco compact, and an audit showing the state misspent millions of dollars on pandemic funds.

The trio also discusses Stitt signing controversial new rules from State Superintendent Ryan Walters despite no approval from lawmakers and a study showing Oklahoma is producing significantly more marijuana than is needed by the consumers.