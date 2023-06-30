© 2021 KOSU
Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Veto override fails, COVID funding audit, controversial education rules and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published June 30, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the State Senate failing by one vote to override Gov. Kevin Stitt's veto of a tribal tobacco compact, and an audit showing the state misspent millions of dollars on pandemic funds.

The trio also discusses Stitt signing controversial new rules from State Superintendent Ryan Walters despite no approval from lawmakers and a study showing Oklahoma is producing significantly more marijuana than is needed by the consumers.

This Week in Oklahoma Politics tobaccotribal compactsIndigenous peoplesKevin StittRyan Waltersmedical marijuana
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
