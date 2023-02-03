AG education spending investigation, Ryan Walters before lawmakers, VA Director Joel Kintsel and more
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican political consultant Neva Hill and civil rights attorney Ryan Kiesel about an investigation over misspent COVID-19 education funds and a budget hearing for State Superintendent Ryan Walters before lawmakers.
The trio also discusses the firing of a state Department of Education attorney who had supported LGBTQ rights and the new pressure for the Department of Veterans Affairs director from the Stitt-appointed Veterans' Commission.