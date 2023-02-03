© 2021 KOSU
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

AG education spending investigation, Ryan Walters before lawmakers, VA Director Joel Kintsel and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published February 3, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican political consultant Neva Hill and civil rights attorney Ryan Kiesel about an investigation over misspent COVID-19 education funds and a budget hearing for State Superintendent Ryan Walters before lawmakers.

The trio also discusses the firing of a state Department of Education attorney who had supported LGBTQ rights and the new pressure for the Department of Veterans Affairs director from the Stitt-appointed Veterans' Commission.

This Week in Oklahoma Politics Gentner DrummondRyan WaltersVeterans AffairsOklahoma's 2023 legislative sessionLGBTQ
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
Neva Hill
For more than two decades, Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU.
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
