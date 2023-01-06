Norman turnpike extension, pandemic funding probe, Jim Inhofe's legacy and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority moving forward with its $5 billion ACCESS Oklahoma extension and incoming Attorney General Gentner Drummond promising a probe into the state's pandemic funds spending.

The trio also discusses Republican selecting leadership in the state House and Senate, but failure to do so in the U.S. House and the legacy of Jim Inhofe, who stepped away from his six-decade political career on January 3rd.