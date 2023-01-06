© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TWIOP.jpg
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Norman turnpike extension, pandemic funding probe, Jim Inhofe's legacy and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published January 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority moving forward with its $5 billion ACCESS Oklahoma extension and incoming Attorney General Gentner Drummond promising a probe into the state's pandemic funds spending.

The trio also discusses Republican selecting leadership in the state House and Senate, but failure to do so in the U.S. House and the legacy of Jim Inhofe, who stepped away from his six-decade political career on January 3rd.

Tags
This Week in Oklahoma Politics Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA)Gentner Drummond2023 legislative sessionCharles McCallGreg TreatJim Inhofe
Stay Connected
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
See stories by Michael Cross
Neva Hill
For more than two decades, Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU.
See stories by Neva Hill
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
See stories by Ryan Kiesel