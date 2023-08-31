© 2021 KOSU
Health
StateImpact Oklahoma

StateImpact Oklahoma welcomes new reporter Jillian Taylor

By Logan Layden,
Jillian Taylor
Published August 31, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT

StateImpact Oklahoma is welcoming a new reporter who will be focusing on health-related issues across the state.

StateImpact's health coverage informed listeners through the COVID-19 pandemic, the state’s voter-mandated expansion of Medicaid and the opioid epidemic.

StateImpact Managing Editor Logan Layden introduces us to Jillian Taylor, the new reporter continuing the work to tell health stories that impact you, your community and the entire state.

Tags
StateImpact Oklahoma station news
Logan Layden
Logan Layden is a reporter and managing editor for StateImpact Oklahoma.
See stories by Logan Layden
Jillian Taylor
Jillian Taylor has been StateImpact Oklahoma's health reporter since August 2023.
See stories by Jillian Taylor
