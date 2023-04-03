© 2021 KOSU
Politics

How Oklahoma politicians are reacting to Trump indictment news

KOSU | By Kateleigh Mills,
Elizabeth CaldwellMax BryanRyan LaCroix
Published April 3, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT
mullin-trump.jpg
Markwayne Mullin
/
Facebook
Oklahoma U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin and former President Donald Trump watch the NCAA D1 Wrestling Championship Finals at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. on March 18, 2023.

Oklahoma politicians are speaking out about the historic indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Trump is the first former president in United States history to be criminally indicted. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office has been investigating a hush money scheme involving Trump and adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

The grand jury's indictment is expected to be unsealed in the coming days.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, who has been a big supporter of the former president, said the indictment sets a dangerous precedent.

"It's a dangerous, dangerous position for our country," Stitt said during a press conference on Friday. "This justice system, if they are going to go after political opponents, you know, I think Oklahoma and I think Americans are just disgusted by that."

In a statement, Sen. Markwayne Mullin called the indictment a sham, saying it’s in line with “radical leftists” who have gone after the former president since day one. He said the indictment will only make Trump stronger.

Congressman Josh Brecheen issued a statement calling the indictment a politically motivated witch hunt.

Alicia Andrews, chair of the Oklahoma Democratic Party, told Public Radio Tulsa her people are relieved.

"We understand that the former president has the opportunity to defend himself, and he is innocent until proven guilty, but this is the first step to restoring hope in America that the rule of law prevails," said Andrews.

Bragg's office told NPR they have contacted Trump’s attorney to "coordinate his surrender" for arraignment.

Trump is scheduled to appear in criminal court on Tuesday for the arraignment hearing.

Tags
Politics Donald TrumpKevin StittMarkwayne MullinJosh Brecheen
