AG Drummond hopes to represent Oklahoma in ongoing legal saga over gaming compacts

The legal saga surrounding Gov. Kevin Stitt's gaming compacts with two tribal nations continues.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is asking a judge to represent the state’s interests in the ongoing legal saga over a pair of gaming compacts Stitt signed with two tribal nations in 2020.

As tribes unsuccessfully negotiated a new model gaming compact with the governor in 2020, he signed the compacts with two tribes, allowing them to expand their footprint and gaming operations.

Other tribal nations objected, and four sued the state. Drummond says Stitt and his legal counsel are incapable of representing the state in the case. Stitt argues otherwise and is trying to have Drummond removed.

It will ultimately be up to the judge in federal court to decide who will represent the state moving forward.

In late July, Drummond said taxpayers have been footing the bill for Stitt's legal woes, so he filed a motion of appearance on behalf of the state, which Stitt promptly said, no dice and filed his own motion to remove Drummond.

Tuesday's motions asked the district court in DC two things: ignore that motion Stitt filed a couple of months ago striking my motion to appear and please look at this Oklahoma law that says the AG does have the right to represent the state in matters where the governor is involved.