Quapaw Nation citizens head to the polls

The Quapaw Nation will hold a special election this Saturday for the role of Business Committee Chairman.

Three candidates are vying for the role: Grace Goodeagle, Barbara Kyser Collier and current secretary Treasurer Wena Supernaw.

The election is taking place one year earlier than planned. Last year, Quapaw citizens headed to the polls to decide whether to keep Chairman Joseph Byrd and Secretary Treasurer Guy Barker.

Byrd was re-elected, Barker was not.

Out of roughly 1,500 eligible voters — only 621 Quapaw citizens cast their ballots in person or by absentee ballot. Barker narrowly lost his seat to challenger Wena Supernaw, who is now running to replace Byrd, who resigned earlier this year.

Byrd sailed to victory in 2020 replacing longtime Business Committee Chairman John Berrey. Berrey has since been accused of misappropriating tribal funds for personal benefit following a scathing audit that was released to Quapaw citizens to the general counsel in 2020.

Berrey has denied any wrongdoing and has since declared his candidacy to run for Vice-Chairman of the tribal nation and, during this year's election cycle, his candidacy for Business Committee Chairman. Both times, he was disqualified.

According to documents filed by the Quapaw Nation, there is an ongoing criminal and civil case against Berrey. The Quapaw Nation is also working with the National Indian Gaming Commission (NIGC) on allegations of misappropriation of funds.

A former attorney for the tribal nation, Jack Brill II is accused of arranging of $2.343 million in payments to former Quapaw Nation officials-including former Business Committee Chairman John Berrey, Merlin “Kent” Jones, Jr., Tamara Smiley-Reeves, Janet Cummings and himself in unauthorized checks, according to a criminal complaint filed in Quapaw Nation Court on June 1st.

Normally, the Quapaw Nation would elect a new Business Committee Chairman next year, in 2024. But, Joseph Byrd, who was re-elected in 2022 to lead the tribe earlier this spring, resigned after a recall petition was calling for his ouster.

He cited death threats and animosity between him and other business committee members.

Elections will be held this Saturday, July 8th from 9-5 pm at the Quapaw Nation tribal complex in Quapaw.

Here are statements from the candidates running for Business Committee Chairman. They have been republished with permission from the Quapaw Post and have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Grace Goodeagle

What does it mean to you to be a member of the Quapaw Tribe?

Francis Quapaw Goodeagle and Wah-tah-noh-zhe, both full blood Quapaw, were my Father Paul Sr.’s parents. My Mother, Marie Gladys, was the daughter of Grace Redeagle and Joe Sacto. My Mother was Quapaw and Potawatomi. Thus, I am ¾ Quapaw and ¼ Potawatomi. My Parents put me on the Quapaw Roll when I was young.

Why should people vote for you?

You have seen me in action, especially as a representative of the Goodeagle Family. Based on Quapaw ways and life’s experiences, I can bring peace and order to the Quapaw Nation. Keep in mind Intate’s love for us and how he wants the best for us. Also, I have some news to share with you – I have received two awards this past year – Lead Agency’s The Mike Synar Environmental Excellence Award and AARP-OK’s Legacy Award. Cast your Vote on July 8th for Quapaw Chair and if it is the will of the people for me to be Quapaw Chair (again), I am willing and ready. Gunagay.

Barbara Kyser-Collier

What does it mean to you to be a member of the Quapaw Tribe?

This page is not large enough for me to answer what it means to me to be a member of the O-gah-pah. There are many things one could say, so to mention only a few I would begin by saying you should be CARING, I sincerely care about my people, all of our Quapaw family. Our Quapaw family begins even long before our 1890 roll, but even if we begin there, as I understand it we now have over five thousand, and I am a member with these people, HOW WONDERFUL. We need to want to be PROUD, proud in a way that we were true Quapaw. My family and those before me passed on to me the meaning of truly being Quapaw in my heart.

Why should people vote for you?

We need to once again feel we are jointly rebuilding our Nation with honesty, integrity, fairness and above all prayer that Wa kon ta’ will guide us in everything we do. I believe we should have more than one General Council meeting per year. Possibly start out with quarterly meetings and see how that works. I believe the membership should be able to know what is going on with the business, (not with any personal confidential issues, as some of the programs require) but with things of a more major issue such as land, new business, etc. As we are all aware, the gaming industry is the economic engine of the Nation, however, I would like the General Council to assist in creating a more diverse business plan.

Wena Supernaw

What does it mean to you to be a member of the Quapaw Tribe?

Even before taking my Oath of Office as Secretary-Treasurer last August, I attended Quapaw Pow Wows, General Council meetings, Business Committee meetings, asked questions during Open Forum, completed a catalog of all Business Committee resolutions, joined the Constitution Committee December 2021 and simply got involved. I was an active team member in launching and completing the Bear Proceed Distribution Equity petition that resulted in the signed resolution 091821- A and promoted language changes to the Bear Authorization Bill. Since 2021, I have distributed monthly Business Committee summaries to hundreds of Quapaws. Service to the Quapaw People is at the center of what it means to be a member of the Quapaw Tribe.

Why should people vote for you?

I want to be Chair of the Business Committee because I believe our best days as a Nation are ahead of us. What we need at this point is stability and professionalism. That is exactly what I can offer to the Quapaw People. I know I can make a significant contribution as Chair, to achieve a better future for all of us, together, due to my business experience, experience as Business Committee Secretary-Treasurer, education, commitment to our culture and the Quapaw People.