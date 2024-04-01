Oklahoma Music Minutes for April 1-5: Music you should hear this week

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Here's this week's featured artists.

Monday, April 1

CHALLO is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/challomusic.

Tuesday, April 2

Daniel Mudliar is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/danielmudliar.

Wednesday, April 3

Josh Fudge is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at joshfudgemusic.com.

Thursday, April 4

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Folk and blues singer Karen Dalton has influenced Nick Cave and Joanna Newsom, and Bob Dylan has called her his favorite singer. Karen Dalton was from Enid. Find out more about their music here.

Friday, April 5

Ford Chastain is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/fordchastainmusic.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.