Oklahoma Music Minutes for March 25-29: Music you should hear this week
KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Here's this week's featured artists.
Monday, March 25
Joey Frendo is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at joeyfrendomusic.com.
Tuesday, March 26
Mallory Eagle is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at malloryeagle.com.
Wednesday, March 27
Michael Todd and Kiara Day are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/mtkdmusic.
Thursday, March 28
It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Wayman Tisdale was an NBA basketball player, but also a smooth jazz bassist wo released eigh albums, including a chart-topping album in 2001. Wayman Tisdale was from Tulsa. Find more of their music here.
Friday, March 29
Saint Loretto is originally from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at saintloretto.com.
The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.