Oklahoma Music Minutes for March 25-29: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published March 25, 2024 at 5:23 AM CDT
Mallory Eagle
Madi Rae Jones
Mallory Eagle

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Here's this week's featured artists.

Monday, March 25

Joey Frendo is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at joeyfrendomusic.com.

Tuesday, March 26

Mallory Eagle is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at malloryeagle.com.

Wednesday, March 27

Michael Todd and Kiara Day are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/mtkdmusic.

Thursday, March 28

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Wayman Tisdale was an NBA basketball player, but also a smooth jazz bassist wo released eigh albums, including a chart-topping album in 2001. Wayman Tisdale was from Tulsa. Find more of their music here.

Friday, March 29

Saint Loretto is originally from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at saintloretto.com.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.
Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant and host of the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
