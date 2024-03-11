Oklahoma Music Minutes for March 11-15: Music you should hear this week
KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Here's this week's featured artists.
Monday, March 11
Layup is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/layupband.
Tuesday, March 12
Brandon Birdwell is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/brandonbirdwell.
Wednesday, March 13
JW Francis is from Tulsa and Sapulpa. Find more of their music at jwfrancis.com.
Thursday, March 14
Due to our membership drive, the Oklahoma Music Minute will not air this day.
Friday, March 15
Nia Moné is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/niaxmone.
The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.
NOTE: Times may vary Monday through Thursday due to KOSU’s membership drive.