© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oklahoma Music Minutes for March 11-15: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published March 11, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
JW Francis
JW Francis
JW Francis

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Here's this week's featured artists.

Monday, March 11

Layup is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/layupband.

Tuesday, March 12

Brandon Birdwell is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/brandonbirdwell.

Wednesday, March 13

JW Francis is from Tulsa and Sapulpa. Find more of their music at jwfrancis.com.

Thursday, March 14

Due to our membership drive, the Oklahoma Music Minute will not air this day.

Friday, March 15

Nia Moné is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/niaxmone.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.

NOTE: Times may vary Monday through Thursday due to KOSU’s membership drive.
Tags
Music Oklahoma Music MinuteThe Spy
Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant and host of the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
See stories by Matthew Viriyapah
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content