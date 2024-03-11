Oklahoma Music Minutes for March 11-15: Music you should hear this week

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Here's this week's featured artists.

Monday, March 11

Layup is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/layupband.

Tuesday, March 12

Brandon Birdwell is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/brandonbirdwell.

Wednesday, March 13

JW Francis is from Tulsa and Sapulpa. Find more of their music at jwfrancis.com.

Thursday, March 14

Due to our membership drive, the Oklahoma Music Minute will not air this day.

Friday, March 15

Nia Moné is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/niaxmone.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.

NOTE: Times may vary Monday through Thursday due to KOSU’s membership drive.