© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help KOSU answer phones in OKC between March 8 - 14!

Oklahoma Music Minutes for March 4-8: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published March 4, 2024 at 5:35 AM CST
Saynt Ego
Logan Miller
Saynt Ego

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Here's this week's featured artists.

Monday, March 4

Ally Wickware is from Woodward and Weatherford. Find more of their music at instagram.com/allywickware.

Tuesday, March 5

Saynt Ego is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/sayntego.

Wednesday, March 6

Wyatt Flores is from Morrison and Stillwater. Find more of their music at wyattfloresmusic.com.

Thursday, March 7

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Tulsa band Jacob Fred Jazz Odyssey is arguably the most innovative and prominent jazz group Oklahoma has ever produced. They released more than two dozen albums and toured all over North America and Europe. Find more of their music at jfjo.com.

Friday, March 8

Irvin Hinojosa is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/planetirv.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.
Tags
Music Oklahoma Music MinuteThe Spy
Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant and host of the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
See stories by Matthew Viriyapah
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content