Oklahoma Music Minutes for March 4-8: Music you should hear this week

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Here's this week's featured artists.

Monday, March 4

Ally Wickware is from Woodward and Weatherford. Find more of their music at instagram.com/allywickware.

Tuesday, March 5

Saynt Ego is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/sayntego.

Wednesday, March 6

Wyatt Flores is from Morrison and Stillwater. Find more of their music at wyattfloresmusic.com.

Thursday, March 7

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Tulsa band Jacob Fred Jazz Odyssey is arguably the most innovative and prominent jazz group Oklahoma has ever produced. They released more than two dozen albums and toured all over North America and Europe. Find more of their music at jfjo.com.

Friday, March 8

Irvin Hinojosa is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/planetirv.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.