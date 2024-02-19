Oklahoma Music Minutes for February 19-23: Music you should hear this week

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute is celebrating Black History Month, focusing on Oklahoma musicians who have greatly impacted the world.

Monday, February 19

Earl Bostic was from Tulsa. Find out more about him at earlbostic.com.

Tuesday, February 20

Stoney Edwards was from Seminole. Find out more about him here.

Wednesday, February 21

Effie Smith was from McAlester. Find out more about her here.

Thursday, February 22

Roy Milton was from Wynnewood and Tulsa. Find out more about him here.

Friday, February 23

The GAP Band was from Tulsa. Find out more about them here.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.