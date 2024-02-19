Oklahoma Music Minutes for February 19-23: Music you should hear this week
KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute is celebrating Black History Month, focusing on Oklahoma musicians who have greatly impacted the world.
Monday, February 19
Earl Bostic was from Tulsa. Find out more about him at earlbostic.com.
Tuesday, February 20
Stoney Edwards was from Seminole. Find out more about him here.
Wednesday, February 21
Effie Smith was from McAlester. Find out more about her here.
Thursday, February 22
Roy Milton was from Wynnewood and Tulsa. Find out more about him here.
Friday, February 23
The GAP Band was from Tulsa. Find out more about them here.
