Oklahoma Music Minutes for February 12-16: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published February 12, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
Berta B
Berta B

Monday, February 12

Love Seats are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/Loveseats.

Tuesday, February 13

Berta B is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/BertaBmusic.

Wednesday, February 14

Cowtippers are from Stillwater. Find more of their music at instagram.com/cow.tipperss.

Thursday, February 15

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Known for hit songs like "Should've Been A Cowboy" and "How Do You Like Me Now?," country music superstar Toby Keith died on February 5th after a long battle with stomach cancer. Find out more about him here.

Friday, February 16

The Ivy are from Tulsa. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/wearetheivy.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.
Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant and host of the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
