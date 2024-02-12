Oklahoma Music Minutes for February 12-16: Music you should hear this week
Monday, February 12
Love Seats are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/Loveseats.
Tuesday, February 13
Berta B is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/BertaBmusic.
Wednesday, February 14
Cowtippers are from Stillwater. Find more of their music at instagram.com/cow.tipperss.
Thursday, February 15
It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Known for hit songs like "Should've Been A Cowboy" and "How Do You Like Me Now?," country music superstar Toby Keith died on February 5th after a long battle with stomach cancer. Find out more about him here.
Friday, February 16
The Ivy are from Tulsa. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/wearetheivy.
The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.