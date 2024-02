Oklahoma Music Minutes for February 5-9: Music you should hear this week

Monday, February 5

Stalling is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/i_stalling_/.

Tuesday, February 6

Unwed Sailor is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at unwedsailor.net.

Wednesday, February 7

Desi & Cody are from Tulsa. Find more of their music at desiandcody.com.

Thursday, February 8

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Cross Canadian Ragweed was from Yukon and Stillwater. Find more of their music here.

Friday, February 9

Loveyoutoo is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at instagram.com/loveyoutoo.band.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.