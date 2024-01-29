Oklahoma Music Minutes for January 29 - February 2: Music you should hear this week

Monday, January 29

Samantha Crain is from Norman. Find more of their music at samanthacrain.com.

Tuesday, January 30

Micah Felts is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at micahfelts.com.

Wednesday, January 31

Kaitlin Butts is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at kaitlinbutts.com.

Thursday, February 1

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Tulsa and Muskogee singer and producer Mike Settle has written songs for Jerry Reed, Peter, Paul and Mary, Jackie DeShannon and more. Find out more about him here.

Friday, February 2

Husbands are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at husbandsokc.com.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.