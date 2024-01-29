© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oklahoma Music Minutes for January 29 - February 2: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Ryan LaCroix
Published January 29, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Samantha Crain
Lainey Conant
Samantha Crain

Monday, January 29

Samantha Crain is from Norman. Find more of their music at samanthacrain.com.

Tuesday, January 30

Micah Felts is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at micahfelts.com.

Wednesday, January 31

Kaitlin Butts is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at kaitlinbutts.com.

Thursday, February 1

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Tulsa and Muskogee singer and producer Mike Settle has written songs for Jerry Reed, Peter, Paul and Mary, Jackie DeShannon and more. Find out more about him here.

Friday, February 2

Husbands are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at husbandsokc.com.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.
Tags
Music Oklahoma Music MinuteThe Spy
Ryan LaCroix
Ryan LaCroix is the Director of Content and Audience Development for KOSU.
See stories by Ryan LaCroix
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content