Oklahoma Music Minutes for January 15-19: Music you should hear this week

Monday, January 8

Doubles are from Tulsa. Find more of their music at instagram.com/doubles.doubles.

Tuesday, January 9

Wyatt Flores is from Morrison and Stillwater. Find more of their music at wyattfloresmusic.com.

Wednesday, January 10

Gwyn Love is from Poteau. Find more of their music at instagram.com/gwynlovemusic.

Thursday, January 11

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Rockabilly guitarist Larry Collins (Pretty Water) died on Jan. 5 at the age of 79. He was a songwriter for Tanya Tucker and Kenny Rogers, but first the big time with his sister Lorrie in The Collins Kids. Find more of his music here.

Friday, January 12

Hank Garrett is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/hankgarretttt.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.