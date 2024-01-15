© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oklahoma Music Minutes for January 15-19: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Ryan LaCroix
Published January 15, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Wyatt Flores
Mark Paskert
Wyatt Flores

Monday, January 8

Doubles are from Tulsa. Find more of their music at instagram.com/doubles.doubles.

Tuesday, January 9

Wyatt Flores is from Morrison and Stillwater. Find more of their music at wyattfloresmusic.com.

Wednesday, January 10

Gwyn Love is from Poteau. Find more of their music at instagram.com/gwynlovemusic.

Thursday, January 11

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Rockabilly guitarist Larry Collins (Pretty Water) died on Jan. 5 at the age of 79. He was a songwriter for Tanya Tucker and Kenny Rogers, but first the big time with his sister Lorrie in The Collins Kids. Find more of his music here.

Friday, January 12

Hank Garrett is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/hankgarretttt.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.
Tags
Music Oklahoma Music MinuteThe Spy
Ryan LaCroix
Ryan LaCroix is the Director of Content and Audience Development for KOSU.
See stories by Ryan LaCroix
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content