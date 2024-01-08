© 2024 KOSU
Oklahoma Music Minutes for January 8-12: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published January 8, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
Big Weather
Big Weather is from Oklahoma City.
Big Weather

Monday, January 8

Sky Hemenway is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/skyhemenway.

Tuesday, January 9

Keathley is from Guthrie. Find more of their music at instagram.com/keathley_burningbras.

Wednesday, January 10

YZMN is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/yzmnofficial.

Thursday, January 11

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Rockabilly musician Sammy Masters performed on The Jack Benny Show and Town Hall Party, and his songs were recorded by Patsy Cline and Wayne Newton. From 1956, here's Sammy Masters & His Rockin' Rhythm with "Flat Feet." Sammy Masters was from Sasakwa. Find out more about him here.

Friday, January 12

Big Weather is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/bigweatherokc.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.
Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant and host of the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
