Oklahoma Music Minutes for January 1-5: Music you should hear this week

Monday, January 1

One-half of Texino is from Oklahoma City. Find out more about them at instagram.com/texinoband.

Tuesday, January 2

Brotherboy is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/Wearebrotherboy.

Wednesday, January 3

The Makers Out is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at themakersout.com.

Thursday, January 4

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Country singer, songwriter and guitarist Wayne Kemp of Muldrow wrote hits for Johnny Cash, Conway Twitty and George Jones. Find out more about him here.

Friday, January 5

Hunter Senft is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/americanlovesongs.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.