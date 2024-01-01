© 2024 KOSU
Oklahoma Music Minutes for January 1-5: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published January 1, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Texino
Liza Anne
Texino

Monday, January 1

One-half of Texino is from Oklahoma City. Find out more about them at instagram.com/texinoband.

Tuesday, January 2

Brotherboy is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/Wearebrotherboy.

Wednesday, January 3

The Makers Out is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at themakersout.com.

Thursday, January 4

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Country singer, songwriter and guitarist Wayne Kemp of Muldrow wrote hits for Johnny Cash, Conway Twitty and George Jones. Find out more about him here.

Friday, January 5

Hunter Senft is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/americanlovesongs.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.
Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant and host of the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
